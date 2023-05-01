Heartbreak High’s Makeup Artist On The 8 Most-Loved Products In Her Kit

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The moment the second season of Heartbreak High hit my laptop screen late last year, you’d best believe that I put my entire life on hold to binge-watch all eight episodes in one sitting. Racking up more than 42.6 million viewed hours in the first three weeks of its Netflix premiere, it appears that I wasn’t the only one pulling allnighter after allnighter.
Featuring a lineup of formidable emerging Aussie actors and a storyline fuelled purely by raging teenage angst (my favourite genre), the show was quick to become acclaimed for its diverse cast and no-bullshit depiction of high school in its rawest form. But, in addition to its exploration of tumultuous friendships, toxic masculinity, racism, queeriosity, autism, asexuality and mental health, the iconic series had some epic fashion and beauty moments too.
“We had the autonomy to do whatever we wanted, as long as it was within the world [of Heartbreak High], like we couldn’t be doing blue lips on somebody if they’re just at school,” said Camilla Leary, a TV makeup artist who worked on the show.
“There were certain characters that we could push the envelope with, though. [For example] I took care of Sasha, so we did some really fun looks — even for school — like green eyeliner and different things like that.”
Intrigued to know more about what shaped the TV artist's approach to the show’s line-up of killer looks, we sat down with the makeup aficionado and got the rundown on the most-loved products in her beauty kit right now.