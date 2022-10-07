Skip navigation!
Best of Disney+
Entertainment
Disney’s First Plus-Size Animated Character's Here
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Not sure what to watch? Our guide to streaming the best new films, TV series and documentaries on Disney and Disney+.
Entertainment
Actually, Black Mermaid Folklore Has Been Around Long Before Disney’s
The
...
Evie Muir
7 Oct. 2022
Disney
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Disney+ Day 2022
Alicia Vrajlal
8 Sep. 2022
LGBTQ+
Juliana Joel Made History Playing the First Trans Character on Disney Channel & ...
Olivia Zayas Ryan
3 Aug. 2022
Entertainment
Nakia’s Speech From
Ms. Marvel
Episode 2 Is Somethin...
Spoilers Ahead. In the second episode of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel — an already groundbreaking series for its depiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s
by
Katherine Singh
Fashion
Why Is Everyone Dressing Like A Storybook Character Right Now?
During the summer of 2020, after months of staying at home as a result of the pandemic, Minnesota-based Janelle Anderson, 37, decided to pursue her dream:
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Movies
The Best Disney Couples, From
Frozen
To The Classics, Ranked
by
Gina Vaynshteyn
Entertainment
How
Shang-Chi
Fixes Some Of Its Marvel Comics Characters&#...
by
Leah Marilla Thomas
Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson Is Going To Battle With Disney Over
Black W...
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe can tie up the final last strings of Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) storyline within the superhero universe,
by
Ineye Komonibo
Disney
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney+ In Australia In August
by
Alicia Vrajlal