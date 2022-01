The Best New TV Shows To Watch In 2022

The Gilded Age follows millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s and given that mere fact plus it's from the creators of Downton Abbey, I'm already committed and ready for some juicy drama. Beginning in 1882, it's the brink of a modern age and we first see young Marian Brook (Luisa Jacobson) move from rural Pennsylvania to New York to live with her old money aunts Ada Brook ( And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes van Rhijin (Christine Baranski) following her father's death. Viewers will watch as Marian grapples with the prospect of following society's established rules or forging her own path. I'll be blocking out my calendar for this one.