Netflix’s Inventing Anna Is A Girlboss Scam Tale – In A Post-Girlboss World

We rewind and land at the point of the very early inception of the article, which sees Kent in her media organisation’s offices (New York magazine has been traded in rather glibly for Manhattan magazine), enthusiastically pitching the idea to her boss. Here, the series hams up its wishy-washy feminist standpoint as Kent shuns a Wall Street #MeToo piece in favour of her Anna Delvey passion project. She argues: "You want to launch a woman journalist grenade at them … bully them into telling their stories to the public until these women are traumatised and their careers are pulverised. I’m not against the women, I’m against you using them for clickbait." Later, we see her tell colleagues that in actual fact it’s because the #MeToo piece isn’t front-page material and "this one is". Then, when Kent goes to an ultrasound (Pressler was pregnant at the time of the investigation) and finds out she's having a girl, she lets out a dramatic scream. There is no subtlety here. The viewer is supposed to understand her frustration at a misogynistic world pitted against the success of women. We are invited to fill in the blanks: be crushed by the system or go against it (as Delvey does).