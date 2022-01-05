It's back! Australian Survivor returns in 2022, and after the Brains v Brawns theme last year, this series has been named Australian Survivor: Blood v Water.
As the title suggests, it's a family affair this time around when contestants enter the competition with one of their dearest and nearest, putting their relationships to the ultimate test in the most extreme sweat-inducing scenarios. This is the first time in Australian Survivor history that contenders compete alongside and against family members.
From married couples, siblings, in-laws and parents and children, there are strong bonds of trust that could be broken when the 24 castaways battle it out. At the end of the day, there can only be one 'survivor' so will blood prove to be thicker than water? We'll have to wait and see.
Here is everything we know about the 2022 season, Australian Survivor: Blood v Water.
Who Is In The Cast?
Sandra Diaz-Twine
From the get-go, we have Survivor royalty on the ground ready to play hard. US Survivor champ Sandra is the show's first two-time winner after she came out on top on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2003 and 2010 respectively.
She has appeared on the show as a contestant two more times and as a mentor once. With all of that experience and insight into how the game works, she'll no doubt be a force to be reckoned with.
The 47-year-old will be appearing on the Aussie version alongside her daughter, Nina Twine.
Nina Twine
Nina is the 24-year-old daughter of Survivor champ, Sandra Diaz-Twine and a graduate of Eastern Carolina University.
Her famous mum has already teased that Nina will an asset to her winning streak as a "secret weapon", saying in a recent promo, "Y’all better look out, ’cause I taught her well." We will be watching!
Michael Crocker
It wouldn't be Survivor without a professional sports star. Michael is a former NRL player who will be on the show with sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba.
The ex Rabbitohs player retired in 2013, and after a solid break, it's time to see what goals the 41-year-old will kick in the most gruelling of reality TV challenges.
Chrissy Zaremba
Chrissy is the sister of Michael's partner Kiri-Moana Proctor. We're yet to see her in action but she's already considered the potential of having to go up against Michael.
"If we have to go up against each other, I'm in all sorts," she says in a Channel 10 promo.
Mark Wales
Avid Survivor fans will actually recognise Mark because he competed in season 2 of Australian Survivor. This means he has a bit of insight into how the game works, and interestingly enough, he's competing alongside wife Sam Gash, who he met on that season back in 2017. But back then they werewn't married, and it makes their return to the how a different ball game this year.
"Playing Survivor with your spouse is a very dangerous idea," he says in a promo. "But the good thing is, if one of us wins, we both win."
Mark, who is a former SAS Troop Commander, married Sam in 2019 and the pair share a young son.
Sam Gash
Sam is an endurance athlete in her own right so we're sure physical challenges will be right up her alley.
At age 25, she was the first and youngest person in 2010 to compete in the Four Deserts Grandslam, which involves four 250 km desert ultramarathons completed in four deserts in the world.
Sophie Cachia
With 266k Instagram followers, Sophie has quite the fanbase that will be cheering her on when she competes on Survivor. The lifestyle influencer will be joined by her sister and their close bond is an advantage in Sophie's eyes.
"I honestly don't think there is any relationship that is going to be stronger than two sisters," she says in a promo.
Sophie, who shares two young children with former former Carlton AFL player Jaryd Cachia, is in a relationship with women's basketball Maddie Garrick.
At the end of last year she opened up about the various challenges she's faced in her personal and professional life.
"In 2013, I fell pregnant at 22yrs old and a family friend said to my face ‘oh I’m so sorry.. how did Jaryd take it?’ because presumably J would abandon me - the knocked up tart - and my life would dwindle away as a young Mum who dropped out of uni & lost her way," she wrote on Instagram.
"8 years later, I’ve lived up to that promise I made that little baby in my belly all those years ago. I’ve built an 8 figure company, have multi-year partnerships with incredible brands who believe in me, and last night took 16 business associates out to dinner to say thank you for the wonderful year that 2021 was," she added.
Kate Austin
Kate is Sophie's sister and will be giving the experience a red hot go. She's already given viewers a sneak-peek of what to expect.
"You'll see clashes, you'll see some really beautiful moments as well and some heartbreaking moments," she says in a recent promo clip.
Shayelle Lajoie
As a surfer and yoga teacher, Shayelle has plenty of balancing skills at the ready for Survivor-style challenges. According to her Instagram account, which boasts 46,000 followers, she's a biomedicine student at the University of Sunshine Coast.
She'll be competing alongside her partner, Ben Watson.
Ben Watson
A a professional photographer, Ben is often behind the camera but that won't be the case on Survivor. He's also given a bit of the influencer life a go, appearing in snaps with Shayelle on social media.
"We just want to see the end goal which is either of us winning – mostly me," Ben says in a new promo for the show, revealing he's truly got his eyes on the prize.
"Please don't show her that," he then laughs in another scene.
Who Is The Host?
Jonathan LaPaglia has hosted the reality show ever since Channel 10 revived the Australian version of Survivor back in 2016.
The 52-year-old, who actually has a medical degree, has worked as an actor for over two decades in Australia and the US. He has appeared on shows such as Love Child, Slap, NCIS, Law & Order and The District.
The father-of-one and brother of fellow actor, Anthony LaPaglia is unsurprisingly very excited for the new season, teasing fans on Instagram with a cheeky line: "Clear your calendar!"
What Is The Air Date?
Channel 10 has confirmed there's not long to go now until the action unfolds on our screens.
Australian Survivor: Blood v Water will premiere on Monday, January 31 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand.
Mark it in your calendars!
Where Is It Filmed?
While many previous seasons have seen the cast and crew jet to tropical overseas locations such as Samoa and Fiji, the 2022 one has been filmed locally (like the 2021 season) due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The Blood v Water season was shot at North Queensland’s Charters Towers, 134 km south-east of Townsville. The 2021 series was filmed in Cloncurry, 770km west of Townsville.
"We’re thrilled to bring Australian Survivor back to North Queensland for another unmissable season," Chief Content Officer & EVP, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said in a press statement in October ahead of the 2022 season.
"The harsh and unwavering conditions of the Australian outback turned the game on its head last season, and the Castaways faced some of the toughest conditions the game has ever seen. We’re excited to showcase the rich terrain of Charters Towers, Queensland, to our audiences in Australia and beyond."
What Is the Prize?
Last year Brains v Brawns star Hayley Leake won the $500,000 prize money and it's expected to be the same amount this year.
While I can't imagine throwing myself into the Survivor world – even for half a million dollars – I'm more than happy to sit back and watch the action unfold.
Australian Survivor: Blood. vWater premieres on Monday, January 31 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand.