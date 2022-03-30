Australian Survivor: Blood v Water put contestants to the ultimate test as they competed alongside and against family members for the first time in Australian Survivor history.
And after many tears, laughs and immunity idols, we are at the pointy end of the competition with the finale just a few nights away.
Hosted once again by Jonathan LaPaglia, here is everything we know about the Australian Survivor: Blood v Water finale.
What Is The Finale Air Date?
The finale will air on Monday, April 4 2022 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand. Not long to go, so mark it in your calendar!
Who Is In The Finale?
The final five contestants will go through to the second last episode (on Sunday, April 3 at 7:30pm) where one person will be eliminated.
From there we'll know our grand finalists and by the end of Monday's episode, there will be two contestants who'll ultimately need to convince the jury that they deserve to win.
This year three of the final five contestants are women. The remaining contestants are Chrissy Zaremba, KJ (Kate Austin), Shay Lajoie, Mark Wales and Josh Millgate.
Is The Finale Filmed Live?
Unfortunately, we won't see a live finale this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, production decided to shoot the final episode during the same filming schedule as the rest of the series at North Queensland’s Charters Towers, 134 km south-east of Townsville.
This is the second year in a row where the finale has been pre-filmed. The 2021 series was filmed in Cloncurry, 770km west of Townsville.
What Is the Prize?
Last year Brains v Brawns star Hayley Leake won the $500,000 prize money and it's expected to be the same amount this year.
I absolutely can't imagine myself entering Survivor, even for half a million dollars, but I'm more than happy to sit back and watch it all unfold on finale night. Who's strategy will finally pay off? We just have to wait and see.