Where Are All The Australian Survivor Winners Now?

As the 10th season of Australian Survivor is currently on, it's still anyone's guess as to who will land the final winning title and take home the $500,000 cash prize.
Each season we've seen a mixture of everyday Aussies and celebrities battle the elements, test their physical limits and use their social game to further themselves in the competition.
But once the show's over, it's often just the beginning of an exciting new adventure for the cast members — but particularly the winners. From Hayley Leake who's returned to this year's Heroes vs Villains season, to Mark Wales and Looking For Alibrandi star Pia Miranda, we take a look at what each of the Australian Survivor winners are up to now, since claiming victory on the show.