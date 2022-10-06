Everything We Know About Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains

Survivor is a franchise that has seriously stood the test of time. In the reality TV world where shows get swapped out at a moment's notice, Survivor's enduring legacy speaks for itself.
The show's global roots can be traced back to Sweden in 1997 — and 25 years later, Survivor is an internationally beloved series that sees some of our brightest and fittest folk battle it out in testing conditions.
So it's with immense excitement that we're seeing it return to Australia in 2023. In its 10th season, Australian Survivor fans will see a popular twist on the beloved show, with 'heroes' and 'villains' fighting it out for the top spot.
Advertisement
What is Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains?
Next year's version of Australian Survivor will see a new version of the popular 'versus' format. Previously, we've seen Champions V Contenders, Brains V Brawn and this year's Blood V Water take the stage. Now, Heroes V Villains will be taking Survivor fans for a spin. Back in 2010, American Survivor put this competition format to the test (where Sandra Diaz-Twine, one of the villains, took the crown).
For Aussies, it's looking like there will be two tribes of twelve contestants divided into two groups, marked by people's 'heroic' or 'villainous' traits. There's talk that this season will see a mix of returning players and new favourites.
Who Is The Host?
Jonathan LaPaglia will be returning to his seat as Australian Survivor's host. For his eighth consecutive season, the Australian actor and television personality will help contestants navigate their way through desolate and challenging times.
"Play time is over. Back in the office busy making the next season of #SurvivorAU …..and it’s shaping up to be a ripper!" he recently said on Instagram.
When Is It Airing?
Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains will be aired in 2023 after The Real Love Boat. It's one of Channel 10's huge slate of reality shows, including Masterchef, The Bachelor, The Challenge Australia and The Traitors.
“Well-executed, familiar brands continue to succeed, but audiences are ready to embrace new shows, and we have a brilliant line up of fresh content to complement fan favourites," Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President Content and Programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand said.
We'll keep updating this piece as new details drop — superfans, get pumped! Your new dose of Australian Survivor is just around the corner.