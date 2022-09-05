The concept of the reality TV crossover is nothing new, with MasterChef contestants competing on Survivor and Australian Idol stars singing on The Masked Singer.
But there's a new show on the block that epitomises the ultimate reality TV mash-up, with some of the biggest personalities from our favourite dating, talent and competition shows all coming together on the one program.
The Challenge Australia is the answer to any reality TV junkie's dream, as former contestants from shows such as Married At First Sight, The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor and Love Island will go head to head in a series of challenges that will unlock alliances, feuds and hook-ups. There also some other celebrities and well-known personalities to round out the cast of 22 people. Let the drama begin!
Who Is The Host?
The host of The Challenge Australia is Brihony Dawson. The songwriter and presenter has toured Europe and the US and also performed at major events like the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and AFLW Grand Final.
The 38-year-old is the first non-binary person to host a major TV show in Australia, and hopes to be the representation they didn't see in their early years.
“Visibility is so important because it’s hard to be what you can’t see,” they told The Daily Telegraph in August. "I really struggled not having anyone like me on TV or in movies or anywhere in the public eye when I was growing up."
Sharing some insights into what to expect from the new reality show they're hosting, Dawson says it's "going to be like nothing we've seen before on Australian TV".
"It's high impact, high intensity and will push the contestants to their absolute best. Mental toughness is going to be the main attribute to get contestants through this game. There is a lot of physicality needed, but it's the mentally strong who will ultimately be successful."
Who Is The Cast?
Brittany Hockley
Where you've seen Brittany Hockley before: The Bachelor Australia Season 6
Jack Vidgen
Where you've seen Jack Vidgen before: Australia’s Got Talent Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 7 / Ninja Warrior Season 6 / The Masked Singer Australia Season 3
Cyrell Paule
Where you've seen Cyrell Paule before: Married At First Sight Season 6
Ryan Gallagher
Where you've seen Ryan Gallagher before: Married At First Sight Season 5 / I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 6
Brooke Blurton
Where you've seen Brooke Blurton before: The Bachelor Australia Season 3 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 / The Bachelorette Australia
Ciarran Stott
Where you've seen Ciarran Stott before: The Bachelorette Australia Season 5 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3 / The Bachelorette Sweden
Brooke Jowett
Where you've seen Brooke Jowett before: Australian Survivor Season 3 / Australian Survivor All Stars
Emily Seebohm
Where you've seen Emily Seebohm before: The Olympic swimmer has been on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8 / Ninja Warrior Season 6
David Subritzky
Where you've seen David Subritzky before: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Season 8
Konrad Bien-Stephen
Where you've seen Konrad Bien-Stephen before: The Bachelorette Australia Season 5
Jessica Brody
Where you've seen Jessica Brody before: The Bachelor Australia Season 7 / Bachelor in Paradise Australia Season 3
Billy Dib
Where you've seen Billy Dib: A pro boxer
Suzan Mutesi
Where you've seen Suzan Mutesi before: The actor and influencer was in the Marvel film, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
Troy Cullen
Where you've seen Troy Cullen before: Ninja Warrior Seasons 3, 4 and 5
Sugar Neekz Johnson
Where you've seen Sugar Neekz Johnson before: We have another pro boxer in the lineup.
Marley Biyendolo
Where you've seen Marley Biyendolo before: Big Brother Australia Season 13
Megan Marx
Where you've seen Megan Marx before: The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 1
Kiki Morris
Where you've seen Kiki Morris before: The Bachelor Australia Season 4 / Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 3
Conor Curran
Where you've seen Conor Curran before: MasterChef Australia Season 13
Johnny Eastoe
Where you've seen Johnny Eastoe before: Australian Survivor Season 4
Audrey Kanongara
Grant Crapp
Where you've seen Grant Crapp before: Love Island Australia Season 1
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for The Challenge Australia is yet to be announced, but it will be airing on Channel 10 later this year after The Amazing Race Australia.
How Does The Challenge Australia Work?
An algorithm will randomly pair contestants to compete in a series of gruelling physical contests, where strategies and relationships will be put to the rest. The goal is to win daily challenges and avoid being eliminated by their opponents.
Where Is It Filmed?
The Challenge Australia was filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina earlier this year. Last month host Brihony Dawson shared with fans that they were shooting overseas.
"We're on location in Argentina at the moment and I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to. Stay tuned," they wrote on Instagram.
What Is The Prize?
There is a total of $200,000 in prize money up for grabs but it will be split between two winners — the final male and final female contestants. They will be declared Challenge champions at the end and each will be rewarded $100,000, plus another huge opportunity.
The two winners will get to do it all again as they'll automatically be granted entry into the first ever The Challenge: Global Championship. There they will represent Australia in hopes to be the first ever Challenge World Champion. Good luck!
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of The Challenge Australia.