Next year, Australian Idol will be hitting our screens after a 14-year hiatus. The show that has been a launching pad for so many singers is currently in its audition stages and we are itching to see what talent it plucks from around our country this year.
Its revival is long-awaited — a lot has changed in 14 years. 14 years ago, Owl City's 'Fireflies' and Black Eyed Peas' 'I Gotta Feeling' were being blasted at school discos, Kevin Rudd was prime minister and ‘00s Bohemia style — think skinny scarves, boleros and tiered maxi skirts — were all the rage.
The music landscape has changed drastically since and if the comeback of Bennifer and long denim skirts have taught us anything, it's that things are all the sweeter the second time around.
Here's everything we know about the return of Australian Idol.
When Did Australian Idol Last Air?
Australian Idol landed on our shores in 2003 and aired until 2009. The Idol franchise is the most widely watched television franchise in the world. It's broadcast in over 150 countries, has 55 adaptations and boasts a global audience of more than three billion viewers.
Aussies have been eagerly waiting for the series to return, though a slew of reality TV shows like The Masked Singer and The Voice have filled some of the musical void.
Australian Idol's return was initially announced in October 2020, but because of the pandemic, the show was pushed back. While it used to be run by Channel 10, Channel 7 will now be taking the reins.
How Do You Apply?
Applications for Australian Idol are now open. There are two ways to audition — by uploading a video or registering for a face-to-face Zoom call with a producer.
There are four prerequisites for hopeful punters: they must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident (for at least two years), be between 15 and 28 years old (as of 1 September 2022), be fully vaccinated with three doses and valid vaccination certificates, and not have any contract, arrangement or agreement with any other TV program, producer or record label.
Who Are The Judges?
The new judges for Australian Idol haven't been announced yet. The OG trio of judges were Mark Holden, Marcia Hines and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson, while Kyle Sandilands and Jay Dee Springbett also had stints as judges.
However, back in 2020 when the show's relaunch was announced, a Seven insider told Woman's Day that Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem were "positioned to be taking over" the new season of Idol.
"Guy and Delta are something of a two-for-one package," the insider said. "Wherever Delta lands, Guy seems to follow. They look out for each other."
Who Are The Hosts?
Australian Idol fans know that the hosts make the show. The duo who originally held the title were James Mathison and Osher Gunsberg, who went by ‘Andrew G’.
The hosts for the new season haven't been announced yet.
Who Has Previously Won Australian Idol?
There have been a total of seven winners, three of whom are women. In season one, Guy Sebastian took the crown (in a contentious win against Shannon Noll). In 2004 Casey Donovan won and the following year saw Kate DeAraugo take the title of Australian Idol. In the next years, Damien Leith, Natalie Gauci, Wes Carr and Stan Walker were the winners.
What Is The Air Date?
Australian Idol is coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023, though an exact air date is yet to be released. Watch this space!