Is Bennifer 2.0 A PR Stunt? Yes & No

But the aforementioned pressure hasn’t gone away. If the last few months have proved anything, it’s that our appetite for Bennifer content is bigger than ever. Whether they’re strolling in matching cream sets in the Hamptons or stealing kisses in Montana, we’re going to find them, we’re going to freak out , and we’re not going to stop talking about it. But there’s a wild card in play now: social media. Nineteen years ago, Lopez and Affleck were largely at the mercy of whatever tabloid narrative was crafted around them. Now, they can be in charge — and by they, I mean her. For months, Lopez has let the rekindling rumors swirl, without so much as a peep. She’s seen the reaction from the public build and swell. And then bam! With one photo, planted for her 167 million followers, she’s in control of the story. Is it the real one? Who knows? But it’s the story we want to hear, and if she gives it to us, she can go about her life, and we’re left Googling “Ben necklaces.”