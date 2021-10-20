Amy Shark Leads The Charge Of Female Artists Scoring 2021 ARIA Nominations

The 2021 ARIA Award nominations were unveiled today, and after a tough 18 months for the music industry, the announcements were the news many artists have been waiting for.
This year, nominations are not split into male and female categories in a move towards greater gender equity at music's night of nights.
Amy Shark dominated with six nods including Album of the Year for Cry Forever, Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Australian Live Act plus Song of the Year and Best Video for her hit, Love Songs Ain't For Us (featuring Keith Urban).
The 35-year-old, who is currently in New York, shared her reaction on Instagram with a bathroom selfie and a gracious caption.
Advertisement
"Just saw all the Aria noms from a restroom in NYC," she wrote. "Thank you so much @aria_official and congrats to the Australian Music Industry. What a group of artists we have brewing. Thank you for my noms, it's been a tough time and this means more to me than you know xx Amy."
Shark tied with hip hop artist Genesis Owusu, who also landed six nominations for Best Artist, Album of the Year, Best Cover Art (for his album Smiling With No Teeth), Best Independent Release, Best Hip Hop Release and Best Australian Live Act.
Tones and I is also up for the coveted Album of the Year award, and has clocked up an impressive five nominations that also include Best Artist, Best Pop Release, Best Video and Song of the Year.
It's also a big year for some newcomers to the industry. Papau New Guinean-born artist Ngaiire has been nominated for four awards, going up against the big names in the Best Artist category, as well as being in the running for Best Soul and R&B Release, Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award and Best Cover Art.
"Look I wasn’t expecting anything but FOUR!? Holy crap!" Ngaiire said about the big news in a statement provided to Refinery29 Australia.
"I’m absolutely beside myself. Me and my team worked so hard on this release and this is already a win for us regardless if we bag a pointy thing or not. Wow!!!"
Maya Cumming aka MAY-A is also in the breakthrough artist category, as is emerging musician Gretta Ray.
Advertisement
Today's nominations were announced on YouTube ahead of an online ceremony to be held on November 24.
Here's a complete list of the ARIA nominations:
Album Of The Year
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Best Artist
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'Stay' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'Stay' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Dance Release
Cosmo's Midnight - Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)
Dom Dolla - 'Pump The Brakes' (Sweat It Out/Warner)
Jolyon Petch - 'Dreams' (TMRW Music)
KLP & Stace Cadet - 'People Happy' (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Alive' (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
Dom Dolla - 'Pump The Brakes' (Sweat It Out/Warner)
Jolyon Petch - 'Dreams' (TMRW Music)
KLP & Stace Cadet - 'People Happy' (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Alive' (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
Best Group
AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)
Gang Of Youths - 'The Angel of 8th Ave.' (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Alive' (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Gang Of Youths - 'The Angel of 8th Ave.' (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
RÜFÜS DU SOL - 'Alive' (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Gretta Ray - Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
MAY-A - Don't Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Gretta Ray - Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
MAY-A - Don't Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Advertisement
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark - Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'Stay' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - 'Fly Away' (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'Stay' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones And I - 'Fly Away' (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Hip Hop Release
B Wise - jamie (Semi Pro Sound)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Youngn Lipz - Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In The Ocean' (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' (Columbia/Sony Music)
Youngn Lipz - Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)
Best Soul/R&B Release
Budjerah - Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Tash Sultana - Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music
Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)
Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Tash Sultana - Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music
Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
Best Independent Release
Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Vance Joy - 'Missing Piece' (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Best Rock Album
AC/DC - Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Holy Holy - Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Middle Kids - Today We're The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
Ball Park Music - Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Holy Holy - Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Middle Kids - Today We're The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)
Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)
Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)
Kylie Minogue - Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)
Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Best Country Album
Brad Cox - My Mind's Projection (Sony Music)
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham - The Song Club (ABC Music)
Shane Nicholson - Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)
The Wolfe Brothers - Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)
Troy Cassar-Daley - The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham - The Song Club (ABC Music)
Shane Nicholson - Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)
The Wolfe Brothers - Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)
Troy Cassar-Daley - The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)
Advertisement
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
Alpha Wolf - A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (What Reality?/Virgin Music)
Tropical F**k Storm - Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)
Yours Truly - Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)
A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound (What Reality?/Virgin Music)
Tropical F**k Storm - Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)
Yours Truly - Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)
A. Swayze & the Ghosts - Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Best Blues & Roots Album
Archie Roach - The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald - Push The Blues Away (Ivy League/Mushroom)
Martha Marlow - Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)
Ziggy Alberts - Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)
Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald - Push The Blues Away (Ivy League/Mushroom)
Martha Marlow - Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)
Ziggy Alberts - Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)
Best Children's Album
Amber Lawrence - The Kid's Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)
Bluey The Album - Bluey (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)
Diver City - Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)
The Wiggles - Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)
Various Artists - The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)
Bluey The Album - Bluey (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)
Diver City - Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)
The Wiggles - Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)
Various Artists - The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)
Public Voted Awards
Best Video
24k - Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) - Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)
Dance - Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)
First Nation - Midnight Oil ft. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)
Higher - Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)
Love Songs Ain't for Us - Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Missing Piece - Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
The Divine Chord - The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Won't Sleep - Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) - Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)
Dance - Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)
First Nation - Midnight Oil ft. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith, Robert Hambling (Sony Music)
Higher - Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)
Love Songs Ain't for Us - Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Missing Piece - Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
The Divine Chord - The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Won't Sleep - Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Advertisement
Best Australian Live Act
Amy Shark - Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Ball Park Music - The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Budjerah - Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)
Lime Cordiale - Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - Makarrata Live (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Ball Park Music - The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)
Budjerah - Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)
Lime Cordiale - Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)
Midnight Oil and First Nations Collaborators - Makarrata Live (Sony Music)
The Avalanches - The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
The Teskey Brothers - The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)
Thelma Plum - Homecoming Queen Tour (Warner Music Australia)
Song of the Year
Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban - Love Songs Ain't For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)
Dean Lewis - Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Hooligan Hefs - Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)
Keith Urban & Pink - One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato - What Other People Say (Sony Music)
Spacey Jane - Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)
The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus - Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones and I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Dean Lewis - Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Hooligan Hefs - Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)
Keith Urban & Pink - One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)
Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)
Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato - What Other People Say (Sony Music)
Spacey Jane - Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)
The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus - Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)
Tones and I - Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Vance Joy - Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)
Most Popular International
Ariana Grande - Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Justin Bieber - Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Kanye West - Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)
Taylor Swift - Evermore (Universal Music Australia)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Justin Bieber - Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Kanye West - Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)
Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)
Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)
Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)
Pop Smoke - Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)
Taylor Swift - Evermore (Universal Music Australia)
Advertisement
Music Teacher Award
Aaron Silver - Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC
Ashley Baxter - Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD
Daniel Wilson - Star Struck, Newcastle NSW
Zoë Barry - Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC
Ashley Baxter - Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD
Daniel Wilson - Star Struck, Newcastle NSW
Zoë Barry - Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC
Artisan Awards
Best Cover Art
Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire - 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)
Eben Ejdne for Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Eben Ejdne for Odette - Herald (EMI Music Australia)
Kofi Anash & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu - Smiling With No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)
Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches - We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)
Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I - Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)
Engineer Of The Year
Chris Collins
Eric J Dubowsky
Konstantin Kersting
Matt Corby
Tony Espie
Eric J Dubowsky
Konstantin Kersting
Matt Corby
Tony Espie
Producer Of The Year
Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer
Konstantin Kersting
M-Phazes
Matt Corby
Robert Chater
Konstantin Kersting
M-Phazes
Matt Corby
Robert Chater
Fine Arts Awards
Best Classical Album
Christian Li - Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Decca Records Australia/Universal Music Australia
Emily Sun & Andrea Lam - Nocturnes (ABC Classic)
Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire - Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)
Grigoryan Brothers - This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)
Nat Bartsch - Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)
Emily Sun & Andrea Lam - Nocturnes (ABC Classic)
Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire - Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)
Grigoryan Brothers - This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)
Nat Bartsch - Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)
Best Jazz Album
Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight - Closed Beginnings (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)
Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen - Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company) Mildlife - Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])
Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet - Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)
Vazesh - The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen - Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company) Mildlife - Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])
Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet - Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)
Vazesh - The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Angus & Julia Stone - Life Is Strange (BMG/WMG)
Antony Partos - Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)
Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith - Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)
Sia - Music: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music
Yve Blake - Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)
Antony Partos - Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)
Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith - Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)
Sia - Music: Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music
Yve Blake - Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)
Best World Music Album
Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton - Restless Dream (ABC Music)
Bukhu - Bukhchuluun Ganburged - The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)
Eishan Ensemble - Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Joseph Tawadros - Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)
Kuya James - ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)
Bukhu - Bukhchuluun Ganburged - The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)
Eishan Ensemble - Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)
Joseph Tawadros - Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)
Kuya James - ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)