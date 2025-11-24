We’re Giving Away Tickets To A Festival Season Pre-Party – Here’s How To Win
*This event is not officially associated with Laneway Festival, and the competition prize does not include tickets to Laneway Festival. 18+ only. Drink responsibly.
Summer is calling, and you know what that means: festival season.
On Sunday, February 8, artists including Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, Wolf Alice, Role Model and more of your 2025 Spotify Wrapped favourites will be heading to Sydney’s Centennial Park for Laneway Festival.
Ahead of the big day, we’re giving you the chance to warm up in style. We’ve partnered with the weird and wonderful wine brand Old Fat Unicorn to help throw the ultimate exclusive pre-party brunch. And you’re invited.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
You and three friends could be in with a chance to win a festival pre-party at Since I Left You, located in Kent Street’s YCK Laneway.
Your free tickets include a delicious brunch in the courtyard (you’ve got to get your energy up, after all), a glitter station to complete your festival outfit, DJs soundtracking the party and a drag queen host to bring the energy. The drinks will also be complimentary, courtesy of Old Fat Unicorn.
You'll be able to (responsibly) sip on the delicious Citrus Sorbet spritz, try the crisp prosecco, enjoy the light-bodied pinot gris, and drink Old Fat Unicorn's peachy moscato.
How to Enter
To be in with a chance to win, all you have to do is tell us in 25 words or less why you and your friends deserve to attend this pre-party, and you could make the Sydney guest list.
There are only 100 tickets to give away, so make sure you get in quick. No need to plan a pre-party yourself. Start festival season the right way with brunch and glitter-induced pre-gaming at Since I Left You. Good luck!
*This event is not officially associated with Laneway Festival, and the competition prize does not include tickets to Laneway Festival.
18+ only. Drink responsibly.
18+ only. Drink responsibly.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT