Kendrick has negotiated his relationship with celebrity differently than Drake – the Los Angeles native has largely eschewed branding himself as a public celebrity outside of his music and promoting it. He uses his albums and visuals as a place to interrogate his flaws and experiences. Kendrick’s relatively private life for an artist of his stature minimises points of exposure, but his use of music as a canvas allows for speculation based on what he chooses to divulge. In his most recent album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, the Compton rapper publicly reconciled numerous intimate details about his family life, disclosing dalliances with white women and affairs that threatened the stability of his partnership on tracks like “Mother I Sober” and “Worldwide Steppers.” That marked vulnerability created an opening for Drake to attempt to exploit – marking his neglect of the Black family in favour of his vices as a contradiction to his public image, and inviting speculation over what may have been intentionally unsaid about Kendrick’s household turmoil.