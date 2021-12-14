The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough

But then my mom remarried to another white man, and we moved to a more rural town outside of the city. Bacon replaced chicken feet for breakfast, and I started speaking more English at home. My identity has become more a grab-bag of customs. And it’s not just what I do. It’s what I look like as well: Random strangers feel comfortable telling me “You don’t look super Chinese” or even “Nah, you’re just white.” When you’re multiracial, people feel like they can pick your identity for you. They try to pin down your background like it’s a wine tasting tour — I’m detecting notes of Italian. Ooh ooh! Don’t tell me, just let me stare at you harder until I get it right.