From Wildfires To ICE Raids, L.A. Latines Keep Fighting Back

Castrillón encourages folks to have self-care practices on their own time, too. “Some people cannot step away from it like other folks can. Not everyone gets the privilege,” she says. But even if you only have five minutes, try to use those to check in with your body. Ask yourself: “Did I eat well today? Am I nourishing myself? Am I sleeping enough and getting enough rest? Am I getting support?’” she suggests. “Cry, be held, be seen. Go to therapy, support groups or healing circles.” These are all warm and necessary reminders that we are not alone.