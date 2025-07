From Wildfires To ICE Raids, L.A. Latines Keep Fighting Back

Just five months ago, Mexican firefighters were rushing to Los Angeles to keep the city from burning to the ground. Now, before there’s even been time to process or heal from that trauma, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is targeting undocumented immigrants with brutal raids. Since Friday, June 6, the organisation has violently seized 330 people. Immigrants are living in fear — of showing up at graduations, churches , grocery stores and their places of work. This fear, of course, isn't new, but it's currently being magnified in cruel ways. It feels like there is no safe space. To make matters worse, we're seeing this play out in real time with every video, every post, and every update with social media making it impossible to avoid. The cycle doesn’t just happen once, it replays and retraumatises us each time.