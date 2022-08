Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth

Somi Javaid, MD, an OB/GYN, sexual health specialist, and founder of HerMD , tells Refinery29 that she frequently meets women who are hard on themselves because they didn’t have the delivery they were expecting — which is often a vaginal birth, rather than a C-section — and feel their families and friends are disappointed in them. “I remember having to deliver a patient via caesarean section due to an emergency circumstance,” Dr. Javaid says. “Afterwards both mother and baby were doing fine, which was such a relief and a momentous moment. As I talked to her afterwards, I noticed her family was laughing with joy, but she was crying. She shared with me later that she felt like a failure because she wouldn’t be able to join her stroller club and walk as quickly as the mums who had undergone a vaginal birth; she felt like she had cheated with a caesarean section.” As a surgeon and a mother of three who has had two C-sections, Dr. Javaid says she found the patient’s grief heartbreaking: She wanted her to celebrate this moment of new life, not feel ashamed for how her baby had been born.