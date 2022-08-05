Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth

Since we had already been discussing an upcoming C-section due to the size of my baby, I wasn’t particularly offended at what I’m sure was an offhand comment. But, the fact that my rejection of intense pain, rather than a silent endurance of it, was what she thought was noteworthy brought up a lot of issues for me around the way people who give birth are often made to feel as though suffering through pain not only demonstrates physical strength, but also moral superiority. It embodied what, as a first-time mum, I am just starting to experience: There are countless ways people are shamed surrounding having a baby, including about the birth itself. Some of the shaming around routine procedures like epidurals and C-sections is explicit and some of it is implied, notably with the use of terms like “natural birth.”