I’m 35, I’ve Lost 15 Pregnancies, & I Have $20k Worth Of Fertility Loans

For the next two weeks, I try to go about my days and not obsess about what the embryo are up to. I figure, the less I worry about it, the better. I try to go on meditative walks when I can, but, mostly, I try to focus on work and other aspects of life. My husband and I don’t talk much about it this time. We keep busy. We go to the movies, eat out, see a play. I call a couple of childless friends that I haven’t spoken to in a while. They don’t know about my fertility struggle, and I want to keep it that way. My distraction strategy ultimately doesn’t work, though.