I’m 31 and I Deliver Babies For A Living. But I Can’t Get Pregnant

I reach out again to my reproductive endocrinology and infertility physician to let her know we’re ready to move forward with next steps. I come in on the second day of my period to have a baseline ultrasound. My uterine lining is measured and the follicles (or pre-eggs) in my ovaries are counted. Measuring the uterine lining now, and again after I start medication, helps confirm whether or not my body is responding properly to the treatment. The results of the follicle count tells us that I've got normal ovarian reserve. I already know most of my doctors and nurses because I rotated in this clinic as a resident. The person doing my ultrasound actually taught me how to do the procedure four years ago. Because of this, everyone is very nice. Too nice. “It’s so good to see you — how are you?” Pissed off if I’m being honest, I think to myself.