fertility spectrum

The path to parenthood (or not), reimagined.

Fertile or infertile. These are the words often used to define a person’s baseline potential for parenthood. But in reality, having a baby isn’t binary. The majority of us sit somewhere on a broader spectrum, where overall health as well as a partner’s health, access to care, and a desire to have kids at all factor in just as prominently as the universal/historical marker of age. It’s time we see the road to parenthood as it really is—unique and different for everyone. Welcome to the Fertility Spectrum.

by Christene Barberich

It's been nearly a decade since I began trying to have a baby. But just like every turn of my fertility journey, my daughter’s birth was nothing I could have ever expected.

by Cory Stieg

by Cory Stieg

Why the "infertile" medical diagnosis doesn't reveal the whole story.

by Molly Longman

No two routes are alike, but one thing’s clear: Deciding whether or not to have a child — and how — is one of life’s most universal experiences.

by Genevieve Angelson

Actor Genevieve Angelson wanted the perfect husband, the perfect body, and the perfect children — until she realized that maybe she really didn’t.

download the fertility cheat sheet

It’s time to be your own advocate when it comes to your reproductive health—here, we’ve created a handy checklist to discuss with your doctor, so you’re more prepared and informed for what’s next.

DOWNLOAD THE PDF

DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION ANDREINA CARRILLO. ANIMATION BY MISHA TOWNSEND.