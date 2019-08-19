The path to parenthood (or not), reimagined. Fertile or infertile. These are the words often used to define a person’s baseline potential for parenthood. But in reality, having a baby isn’t binary. The majority of us sit somewhere on a broader spectrum, where overall health as well as a partner’s health, access to care, and a desire to have kids at all factor in just as prominently as the universal/historical marker of age. It’s time we see the road to parenthood as it really is—unique and different for everyone. Welcome to the Fertility Spectrum.