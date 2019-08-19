The path to parenthood (or not), reimagined.
Fertile or infertile. These are the words often used to define a person’s baseline potential for parenthood. But in reality, having a baby isn’t binary. The majority of us sit somewhere on a broader spectrum, where overall health as well as a partner’s health, access to care, and a desire to have kids at all factor in just as prominently as the universal/historical marker of age. It’s time we see the road to parenthood as it really is—unique and different for everyone. Welcome to the Fertility Spectrum.
by Christene Barberich
by Cory Stieg
by Cory Stieg
Why the "infertile" medical diagnosis doesn't reveal the whole story.
by Molly Longman
No two routes are alike, but one thing’s clear: Deciding whether or not to have a child — and how — is one of life’s most universal experiences.
by Genevieve Angelson
Actor Genevieve Angelson wanted the perfect husband, the perfect body, and the perfect children — until she realized that maybe she really didn’t.