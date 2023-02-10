"Often we talk about egg freezing and we don't necessarily talk about the entirety of the process. I felt the [effects of the] hormones a lot. I got really nauseous. I did about two weeks of estrogen pills that made me feel like I was going through puberty again. I gained weight, acne, all of it. Then I had about two weeks of injections starting once a day and, towards the end, twice a day, in my abdomen. My sister-in-law helped with that — I don't like needles. While working, I had to go to the doctor constantly to get my blood drawn and do ultrasounds. Then the eventual procedure was under twilight sedation. And so that whole day I was sort of out of commission. And then after that first round, my doctor called to tell me that I only got five mature eggs, so I'd have to do a second round.