"I was transparent about this whole process, and the thing that surprised me most was then how many people came up to talk to me about their own experiences. We often feel like we're in this alone , but, actually, so many people are going through the same things. And we should be talking about that. When I talked to people who were thinking about freezing their eggs, I talked to them about the pros and cons of it. I felt like it was the right choice for me because it makes me feel like I have a little bit more agency in deciding when it's right to start a family. But it's also a really difficult procedure. It's very expensive . It should be more accessible so that everyone can have the option to choose what's right for them — whether that's fertility preservation, whether that's needing fertility treatments because of infertility, whether that's choosing not to have a child, whether that's choosing adoption. All people should have the dignity and be empowered to make the decisions that are right for them and their family. And look: I know, I'm privileged and lucky that I was able to pay out of pocket for this option, but most people can't do that. And right now, insurance mostly doesn't cover this.