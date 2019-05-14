Skip navigation!
Infertility Awareness Week
Parenting
I Thought I Couldn't Have A Child, But Guess What
by
Christene Barberich
Know Your Body. Know Your Options. Know You're Not Alone.
Parenting
The Fertility Spectrum: A New Way To Talk About & Understand Your Reproductive...
Cory Stieg
May 14, 2019
Wellness
7 Lessons I Learned From My Journey Trying To Conceive
Holly Kearl
Apr 24, 2019
Body
Tilted Uteruses: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know
Cory Stieg
Apr 11, 2019
Infertility Awareness
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About What It Felt Like To Use A Surrogate
In November 2018, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James Union Wade, who was born via surrogate. In
by
Cory Stieg
Infertility Awareness
This Company Wants To Help Pay For Your Fertility Treatments
It's no secret that reproductive assistance is prohibitively expensive. Take in-vitro fertilization (IVF), for example: The average cost of one IVF cycle
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Freezing Your Eggs Is Complicated, Expensive, And Might Not End W...
Kate Durkin froze her eggs for the same reasons so many women freeze their eggs: she found herself single and about to turn 35. Her friends were having
by
Elizabeth Holmes
Infertility Awareness
Why This
Vanderpump Rules
Star Is Freezing Her Eggs
As other SUR employees get ready for weddings and explore business opportunities on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie revealed that she's been going through
by
Cory Stieg
Movies
With
Egg
, Christina Hendricks & Alysia Reiner Are Tackli...
In April 2014, Christina Hendricks made a casual remark during an interview with Health magazine. In between questions about whether she likes to cook
by
Anne Cohen
Body
The Heartbreaking Story Of Shay Mitchell’s Miscarriage Is All Too...
Shay Mitchell bid farewell to 2018 with a series of photos on Instagram from her year. But, it wasn’t without its hardships. For the first time,
by
Meagan Fredette
Fitness
Can You Work Out While Getting IVF?
It often feels like there are a lot of rules about what you can and can't do when you're trying to get pregnant, and especially if you're pursuing
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Jessie J Shares Her Infertility Struggle For The First Time Onstage
Last Monday night saw Jessie J perform at the storied Royal Albert Hall in London, with her now Instagram-official beau Channing Tatum cheering her on.
by
Sara Coughlin
Infertility Awareness
How Exercise Can Affect Your Fertility
You can find all kinds of bogus workouts on the internet that claim to make you more fertile, including the best yoga poses for conceiving, and ab
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
A Same-Sex Couple Carried The Same Baby Together & Here's Ho...
A same-sex couple in Texas, Ashleigh and Bliss Coulter, recently gave birth to a baby boy that they both carried — together, ABC News reports. You might
by
Cory Stieg
Mothership
What The New Fertility Rates Can Really Tell Us
On Wednesday, a new report came out from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), which details how fertility rates have changed from 2007 to
by
Cory Stieg
Movies
Private Life
Might Just Be The Best Netflix Movie Of The...
Warning: This story contains mild spoilers for Private Life, available to stream on Netflix October 5. The opening scene of Tamara Jenkins' Private Life
by
Anne Cohen
Infertility Awareness
Was The Doctor On
This Is Us
Right About IVF?
On last night’s episode of This Is Us, Kate and Toby decide to pursue in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments to have a baby. Eager to get started on
by
Cory Stieg
Mothership
Meghan Markle's Hairstyle Has Nothing To Do With Pregnancy
When it comes to the royals, people love to speculate about pregnancy. Just three days ago, rumors of a new Kate Middleton pregnancy were debunked. The
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Parenting
After 7 Miscarriages, The Surprise I Wasn’t Expecting...
It’s been a few years since I’ve written about having a baby: Trying to have one, failing to have one, wondering about one, giving up on the idea of
by
Christene Barberich
Sex
Lube Doesn't Kill Sperm, But It Can Slow It Down
When someone is trying to get pregnant (from penis-in-vagina sex, at least), they often do everything they can to help their partner's sperm reach their
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
Why Infertility Is More Than A Physical Disorder
When you're growing up and learning about the birds and the bees, the general narrative is often that two people can meet, fall in love, and have a baby,
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
How Common Is It To Get Pregnant In Your 50s?
On Saturday, actress Brigitte Nielsen announced the birth of her fifth child, at the age of 54. Nielsen has yet to confirm whether she conceived naturally
by
Kimberly Truong
Sex
When Is A Person "Least Fertile"?
The funny thing about fertility is that when you're trying to avoid getting pregnant, it can feel like you're fertile all of the time. And if you are
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
What I Wish I Knew Before I Froze My Eggs
The moment I decided to freeze my eggs is probably not unique. I bolted out of bed — one I hadn’t shared with anyone in over a year — and had a
by
Carla Sosenko
Mothership
Why Are So Many
Bachelor
Alumnae Using This Bracelet To ...
After a season of Bachelor or Bachelorette, it's custom for contestants — winners and losers — to pick up a handful of sponcon deals to take advantage
by
Cory Stieg
Mothership
No, I Won't Be Having A Second Child
We all grow up with some ideas about what we want our lives to look like, don’t we? While I wasn’t one of those kids who was planning my wedding or
by
Sandy Jorgenson
Mothership
Seeking A Surrogate For The End Of The World
On November 9, 2016, I woke up, like more than half of Americans, to the unthinkable: A monster was now running the world. My brain immediately swerved to
by
Kelli Auerbach
Work & Money
Did You Know That Starbucks Covers IVF For Full & Part Time Emplo...
For Starbucks employees, it may be a little bit easier to start a family using alternative means: the company offers full coverage for IVF, or in vitro
by
Cameron Glover
Mothership
Why This 20-Something Chose To Explore Infertility In Her First N...
Set in the politically explosive Nigeria of the 1980s, breakout novelist Ayobami Adebayo's deceptively slender debut, Stay With Me, focuses on the
by
Rachel Selvin
Body
What It's Really Like To Use A Surrogate
Update: A source has confirmed to People that Kim and Kanye are, indeed, expecting their third child, via a surrogate. This article was originally
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mothership
The True Story Behind The
Friends From College
IVF Episode
More people are using in vitro fertilization to get pregnant than ever before; celebrities have openly discussed their experiences with IVF, and yet pop
by
Cory Stieg
