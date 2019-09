For as casual as some of the news reports make egg freezing sound, it’s important to remember that it’s a major, costly medical undertaking. Egg freezing is essentially the first half of in-vitro fertilization (and if you decide to use those eggs in the future, you’ll need to do the second half). Patients inject themselves with hormones to stimulate their ovaries for up to two weeks, with frequent appointments to monitor their progress, and then undergo an egg retrieval under anesthesia. For a single round, egg freezing costs start around $5,000 — many of the women I spoke to spent twice that. Patients must then pay to store their eggs, which annually can range from $300 to more than $1,000. If they want to inseminate those eggs to create embryos, and transfer them in hopes of pregnancy, that’s several more thousands of dollars.