Egg freezing is a numbers game. The more eggs you have, the better your chances. And, for many women, that means doing more than one round. Take Valerie Libby, an OBGYN who now lives in Cleveland. Faced with a demanding career, and armed with the knowledge that her mom went through early menopause, Libby decided to freeze her eggs in the hopes of improving her chances of having three kids someday. The first two rounds, when she was 29 and 30, banked her 12 eggs. “Twelve, 30-year-old eggs would probably get me one kid, maybe two,” she said. So Libby decided to do it again, at age 33, retrieving 20 eggs, of which 15 were able to be frozen. With 27 eggs on ice, “I feel comfortable,” Libby said.