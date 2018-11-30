Hormones affect everyone, even the Kardashians. In a preview for this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up to her friends about the process of freezing her eggs, saying that it's been making her anxious.
"I've been so up and down emotional, because I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," Kardashian said. "It's like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I'm so crazy, I can't take it."
Kardashian, who is the eldest of the famous sisters at 39-years-old, has three children with her ex Scott Disick. Although they have since broken up, at the time of the clip Kardashian was dating model Younes Bendjima. She tells her friends that she's unsure if she wants to have more children, but likes having the option.
Advertisement
"I just feel like this is for safety," she said. "I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don't want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot."
While she said the injections "aren't a big deal" because of her high pain tolerance, she revealed that her lower abdomen was covered in bruises from the hormone shots.
The process of freezing your eggs starts with blood tests and ultrasounds to make sure that you are able to complete the ordeal. If you pass the first round of tests, you have to then take a medicine for two weeks while the eggs are growing, which is administered via injections. When you begin to ovulate, your doctor will harvest the eggs. People normally aim to freeze around 15 eggs. The entire process can be quite expensive, with the cost of medication and treatment for one cycle being roughly $10,000-12,000 and storing eggs costing $800 per year, according to the Huffington Post.
Advertisement