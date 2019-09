Why Am I Freezing My Eggs? I Need More Time

I flash back to my walk over, stomping down 23rd Street, when I felt like a woman in charge. A woman who had made up her mind to take her fertility into her own hands. A woman with a good enough job to have that option. A woman who doesn’t want to be bothered with other people’s needs right now because she’s finally learning to listen to her own, yet deep down she knows that if anyone tries to get in her way, she’ll let them, like she’s done so many times before. She’ll slide into their world and forget what it was she wanted — because their needs and dreams will be clear in that way that men’s needs so often are — and she’ll make them happy, because what makes other people happy is often so much easier to understand.