This Is Why You Should Get Rid Of Your Roommates

Each night, I'd reflect on my day and my problems instead of bouncing my thoughts off roommates. I recognized that I was impressionable by nature: I used to ask friends for advice on everything from which toothpaste brand to buy to whether I should break up with my boyfriend, but spending a portion of each night with no one around gave me the chance to discover my own true opinions.



Living alone made me the sole judge of my actions. It feels liberating when nobody knows what you did last night, even if it was just eating chocolates and watching Netflix. Instead of asking someone else whether I'd made the right choices, I asked myself. And in that process, I learned to trust my own feelings. Knowing I could make decisions without consulting anyone, I grew more confident and decisive. I also developed a stronger ability to manage my emotions. Without the safety net of built-in friends, I learned I can get through the worst days all by myself.



I didn't realize this, though, until one Sunday afternoon, while I was Facebook-stalking an ex. When I found out he was in a relationship with someone else, I broke down crying. I finally let myself admit that I'd hoped we'd reunite someday. But I didn't knock on a roommate's door like I had after we broke up. Instead, I stood in front of the mirror, repeating comforting phrases to my reflection, sometimes out loud: "It's not your fault." I spoke to myself exactly the way I would want a friend to speak to me. I told myself I'd go get my favorite Starbucks latte and listen to old indie pop, and do whatever it took to feel okay again. And I did. And I felt better.



Living alone has given me the confidence and independence to become the primary person guiding myself through big decisions. It also motivated me to do something I'd never done before: love myself.



