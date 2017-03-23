Skip navigation!
Roommate Tips
Home
How To Be The Best Roommate Ever
by
Marshall Bright
More from Roommate Tips
Work & Money
This Roommate's Passive Aggressive Art Gallery Is An Inspiration
Michael Hafford
Mar 23, 2017
Beauty
A Hairdryer So Quiet, Your Roommates Will Rejoice — Until They See The Dishes
Khalea Underwood
Mar 16, 2017
Food & Drinks
The Internet Thinks The Way This Guy Opens Bread Is Super Creepy & We Kind Of...
Olivia Harrison
Mar 9, 2017
Home
The Video Your Messy Roommate NEEDS To See
Chances are, you and your roommates are no strangers to squeezing your rainbow collection of Essie nail polish and delicate Lush products into one tiny
by
Rachel Selvin
Food & Drinks
This Meal-Swapping Trick Saved Me Major Time & $$$
We're always looking to save money. We read up on finance tips and search for new, modern ways to pinch our pennies. At this point in our lives, many of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
This Girl Tweeted About Her Roommate Drama & Things Got Awkward
Remember when dorm drama just meant your roommate eating the last of your Oreos without asking, or talking on the phone too loudly while you were trying
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
You Have To Read These Viral Emails From A Future Roommate
College is a stressful time. You're leaving the house for the first time, you're making all-new friends, and everyone can forget the time you got too
by
Michael Hafford
Moving Guide
8 Decorating Rules When You've Got A Roommate
I met Blake the day I moved to New York, in May of 2012. We were subletting a mutual friend’s apartment, and though we’d heard of each other over the
by
Lulu Krause
Tech
10 Products That Will Make Life Much Easier
No roommate setup is perfect. Even celebrated TV pairs — Monica and Rachel on Friends, Blair and Serena on Gossip Girl — had moments when they
by
Madeline Buxton
Home
These Real-Life Roommate Confessions Will Make You Cringe
For most of us, roommates are a non-negotiable part of our 20s. But living with someone and all of their quirks, is tricky — whether it's a friend, your
by
Caroline Stanley
Tech
5 Tips For Sharing A TV With Roommates
You're midway through an epic Kimmy Schmidt binge session on the TV. Then your roommate announces she's heading to bed. In your approximately
by
Christina Bonnington
Home
This Is Why You Should Get Rid Of Your Roommates
I moved five times during my first two years out of college, and though my apartments were in different cities with different floor plans and wildly
by
Suzannah Weiss
Home
The "Mean Girl" Habit You Need To Break
Maggie and I had been living together for almost a year, when we welcomed Laura as our third roommate. Laura was cool and friendly, but my conversations
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Home
This Is How You Perfectly Mesh Styles With Your Roommate
Living with another person comes with its fair share of difficulties, but decorating shouldn’t be one of them. Having a roommate can make living
by
Korin Ludicke
Home
How To Find A Roommate Like An Adult
Finding a roommate can be one of the most stressful parts of becoming a rent-paying adult. All you have to do is watch the trailer for Single White Female
by
Molly Horan
Home
Why Living With Your Best Friend Isn't Always The Best Idea
When you think about living with your best friend, you probably imagine it being like an episode of Friends. Or New Girl. Or The Big Bang Theory. And
by
Korin Ludicke
Food & Drinks
How To Keep Your Roommate Out Of Your Nutella
Keeping roommates (or significant others...or your friend from college who swore they'd only be crashing with you for a weekend) out of your food is a
by
Molly Horan
Los Angeles
Roommate Horror Stories So Wild, You Won't Believe They're True
It's a fact of life: Sometimes a roommate is necessary to save a few bucks on rent. As humans, we all have our own quirks, and often our personal home
by
Marie Lodi
Home
How To Live With Your Best Friend (According To TV)
Finding an apartment is hard. Finding a roommate with whom you can cohabit peacefully is even harder. One solution to this dilemma is to bunk with someone
by
Sydney Mondry
New York
9 New Yorkers You Don't Want In Your Summer Share
Booked a vacation house this summer? Congratulations — you have an excuse to escape the chaos (and sticky heat) of the city (for the weekend,
by
Delaney Buffett
Fashion
How To Keep Your Roommate Out Of Your Closet
Living with someone else has its perks and its drawbacks, but you've got to know how to iron out tricky situations as soon as the latter starts to
by
Landon Peoples
Home
5 Tips That Make Moving In With Someone Easier Than Ever
Finding the perfect space, and then designing it, can be difficult. Luckily for you, we teamed up with the real estate experts at Trulia, the site for
by
Alison Baitz
New York
10 New Yorkers You NEVER Want To Live With
Do you ever wonder whether New York simply attracts crazy people, or creates them? Finding a roommate with whom you can easily coexist in a city that
by
Kirra Cheers
Sex & Relationships
My Roommate Is A Bad Drunk, Can I Drop Her As A Friend?
My friend and roommate has recently turned into a mean drunk. Most days of the week, she’s great to be around, and I love spending time with her. But,
by
Pretty Padded Room
Home
Need-To-Know Tips For Decorating With A Roommate
Whether you and your roommate are besties or you found each other on Craig’s List, decorating together definitely has its challenges (which are
by
LaurenConrad.com
New York
The Best Roommates On Craigslist
If you watch enough Lifetime movies, you'll probably never go to Craigslist in search of a roommate. Once you wade through a listing's generic promises
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Sex & Relationships
Sex Etiquette For Roommates
Having a roommate can be a great set-up. It cuts the cost of rent in half, plus it gives you a hangout buddy for those hungover Sundays. But, when it
by
Rachel Zar
New York
How To Deal With A Seriously Awkward Roommate Situation
I hooked up with my roommate about a month ago. We never talked about it (which I was grateful for) and he’s been super casual and friendly ever
by
Pretty Padded Room
Home
Passive-Aggressive Videos To Send Your Messy Roommate A Hint
Sometimes people act like they were raised by wolves. We don't know why. Maybe it's something in the water. Even our beloved roommates or significant
by
Chloe Daley
Sex & Relationships
How Real Couples Fell In Love (In Tiny Apartments)
New York isn’t typically known for its palatial living spaces. More often than not, you’ll find yourself squished into what feels like a broom
by
Kat George
