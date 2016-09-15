College is a stressful time. You're leaving the house for the first time, you're making all-new friends, and everyone can forget the time you got too worked up during an AP test and fainted. So, naturally, you want to make sure that everyone you're about to interact with is cool. And chill. Just like you, a chill person that would just like to fit in, and please not have anybody make fun of you on day one.



The freshman-year pre-move-in email is nerve-wracking. You have to pretend you're an adult that has all their stuff together without obviously asking your parents for help (God, mom! So embarrassing!) while being completely terrified that you're going to come off as unprepared or (worse) unchill.



Incoming UCLA freshman Winnie Chen and roommate Guistinna Tun were on the receiving end of one of the least chill emails in the history of emails. Chen captured it via Twitter.