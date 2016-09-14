So, if you can make it through without wanting to light yourself on fire, that's the situation. As you can tell, the emailer is insanely chill. Just chill to the max. And she respects Winnie and Guistinna, you can tell. But she's an over-analyser. That's the big issue.



We've all had this situation, and it's really scary, and it's fucking hard. But don't email people like this.



The worst roommate situation, on record, was my graduate school roommate. He was a poet, and he didn't talk. Until one day he started talking a lot, on the phone, to someone whom he said was in "a world of pain." Then he started narrating my movement around the apartment. But the creepiest part was when he threatened to murder me and had to be taken away by police. So just, like, be better than that guy. That's a pretty low bar.





