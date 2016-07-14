10 Products That Will Make Life Much Easier

No roommate setup is perfect. Even celebrated TV pairs — Monica and Rachel on Friends, Blair and Serena on Gossip Girl — had moments when they couldn't stand to be around one another.
You see someone's highs and lows, and uncover their quirks, as well as your own pet peeves. That's why people often caution against living with your best friend. Being roomies can be a completely different experience than spending nights out together.
But, whether you're gearing up to live with new people, or signing a lease for another year with your current roommate, there are some gadgets that can make things run much smoother. Here's what you can put in your kitchen, common space, and bathroom to help keep tensions low.
