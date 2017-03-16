They weren't lying: it's quiet AF. Don't let that fool you, though — the dryer still packs a Holyfield-worthy punch with its three heat settings. I used the coolest one for my hair, and it still managed to get dry upon my first go 'round. Its nifty concentrator definitely helped, as it was slim enough to target my roots as I stretched my hair out. Its light build didn't leave my arm sore the next day, either, which is always a plus. Amika also guarantees that the Immortal Power-Life will last up to 10,000 hours, too, and has a five-year warranty. Even though I'll likely be out of my current place by then, I know that this thing is coming with me. Okay fine, my roommate can come, too.