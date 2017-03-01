Bea Organized
The Video Your Messy Roommate NEEDS To See

Bea shows three roommates how to maximize their bathroom space by sharing her organizational tips for counters and under-sink cupboards.

See more about this Episode
Chances are, you and your roommates are no strangers to squeezing your rainbow collection of Essie nail polish and delicate Lush products into one tiny bathroom. This situation is ripe for storage-related disasters — or at the very least, it's a perilous recipe for early morning shower traffic jams.
Luckily, Refinery29's Bea Copeland is ready to clear off even the most cramped counter spaces. Armed with a small budget and a couple of easy-to-recreate organizational hacks, she's sharing her top tidiness tips with three Brooklyn friends struggling to optimize their cluttered bathroom. Our favorite neatness trick? The repurposed shoe rack Bea transforms into a hanging cubby for beauty products and hairdryers. Watch the video above to see her tackle those dauntingly disorganized spots in shared spaces (we're looking at you, shower ledges). That communal tampon bin is going to be a lifesaver for co-habitating women whose under-sink storage is precious.
Target fans (or anyone with nostalgia for those handy shower caddies of yesteryear) this one is definitely for you.
Small Home Roommates Organization Tips Decluttering
written by Rachel Selvin
HomeLivingRoommate TipsVideoYouTube Videos
Released on March 1, 2017
These Budget Organization Hacks Transformed This Beauty Vlogger's Space
3 Houseplant Hacks To Get Your Apartment Ready For Spring
The Before & After Kitchen Transformation You Have To See
Here’s How You Regain Control Over The Dreaded Junk Drawer
Now Playing
The Video Your Messy Roommate NEEDS To See

Related Content

R29 Original Series