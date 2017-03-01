The Video Your Messy Roommate NEEDS To See

Luckily, Refinery29's Bea Copeland is ready to clear off even the most cramped counter spaces. Armed with a small budget and a couple of easy-to-recreate organizational hacks, she's sharing her top tidiness tips with three Brooklyn friends struggling to optimize their cluttered bathroom. Our favorite neatness trick? The repurposed shoe rack Bea transforms into a hanging cubby for beauty products and hairdryers. Watch the video above to see her tackle those dauntingly disorganized spots in shared spaces (we're looking at you, shower ledges). That communal tampon bin is going to be a lifesaver for co-habitating women whose under-sink storage is precious.