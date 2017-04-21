See more about this Episode
Not every kitchen is as perfect as Ina Garten's light-flooded Hampton's prepping paradise. But with a little help from R29 producer and side-hustling personal organizer, Bea Copeland, we're getting inspired to upgrade our own culinary situation (and who wouldn't like that, as Ina might say). So when noted chef Gabe Kennedy called on Bea to fix up his haphazardly sorted spices and constrained counter space, she was ready for the challenge. Using her Pinterest-perfect hack for suspending houseplants with a bit of twine, Bea instantly brightens Gabe's kitchen, freeing additional room for chopping. She also invests in a charming butcher-block cabinet, which further expands his prep station and easily doubles as a rustic bar cart. Our favorite trick? That super sleek-looking magnetized spice rack, of course. Watch the video above for the full transformation.