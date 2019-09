Bath bombs are ubiquitous now, but imagine when they first launched. A solid ball the fizzes and spits and froths and turns your water purple or blue or pink? Weird as hell, right? But the people wanted something more fun than a soap bar or bubbles, so Lush delivered — and gets the credit for making bath bombs big. Last fall, I got the chance to see first-hand how Lush's most popular bath bomb, Intergalactic , is made. And let me tell you: It is a process. Before we get into it, though, a crash course. 1989 was the year Mo Constantine, one of Lush's founders, created the very first bath bomb. The Intergalactic iteration, however, wasn't launched until November 2015 — and in two short years, the blue, pink, and yellow globe has become the brand's best-seller (over 1.5 million of 'em were sold in 2016). Jack Constantine, product creator and Head Of Lush Digital (and son of co-founders Mark and Mo Constantine), created the Intergalactic bath bomb with the goal of creating an out-of-this-world experience in the tub complete with popping candy, color swirls, and lots of (biodegradable) glitter. "When inventing it, the film Guardians Of The Galaxy and its main character, Star-Lord, came to mind, specifically [the question of] what perfume he would have worn in the 1980s," says Amanda Sipenock, a brand and product trainer for Lush. " The Flight Of The Conchords song 'Bowie's In Space' also contributed to the bomb's creation." So there you have it. Now geek out in the video above, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how Lush's Intergalactic bath bomb is born.Intergalactic Bath Bomb, $7.75, available at Lush