Of course, it wouldn't be truly Refinery29 if we didn't show you how we created our merchandise. So we sent our video team out to capture how our 29Rooms screen-printed goodies were made. In this special behind-the-scenes episode of How Stuff IS Made, we go inside a screen-printing factory to document the life of a 29Rooms sweatshirt. Not only is the process super cool, it's strangely hypnotizing, with a multi-legged screen-printing machine that can print up to 400 shirts an hour. Andy Warhol was definitely onto something.