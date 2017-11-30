You bought tickets for 29Rooms before they sold out. Your full online shopping carts are, at least in part, a result of our e-mail newsletters. You eat, breathe, and sleep Money Diaries. But, as an R29
reader super-fan, have you ever stopped to think: "Man, I wish Refinery29 had some merch?" We thought so. And since we're always one step ahead (and not just in the realm of horoscopes!), we just dropped a whole bunch of fresh pieces that are ripe for the taking.
Why now? Because, let's just say, we're changing Los Angeles. Forever. That's right: 29Rooms is headed to the West Coast for the first time, and we couldn't resist designing some threads for the occasion. Of course, all 29 rooms are sure to be an Insta-worthy experience of their own, but isn't the souvenir shop the best part of any museum or creative excursion? Plus, we know you could always use a new fire hoodie, dad hat, T-shirt, or bomber to spice up that #OOTD, whether it's outside our 29Rooms LA dome or in the comfort of your own home city. (On top of that, we're going to be donating a portion of merch sale proceeds to Step Up, which focuses on helping young women and girls fulfill their potential).
No matter where in the world you may be this December, you can treat yourself and your loved ones to a little piece of R29 (and 29Rooms!). Click ahead to get it while it's hot.