A Shrink Explains Why You Can't Stand To Watch THAT Oscars Moment

Empathy is the trait that allows us to intuit what others are feeling, and caring about people who are not you is crucial to being a decent human being. But if you’re too empathetic, it’s practically a handicap — and it’s a sign you care a little too much what others think of you, explains NYC-based therapist Sherry Amatenstein, LCSW, editor of the anthology How Does That Make You Feel? True Confessions from Both Sides of the Couch . “As humans, we make things about us,” she says, explaining that when we see a person experiencing something, of course we think about what it must feel like to be them. So that explains why I wanted to weep into my coffee this morning for the people who won the biggest Oscar last night but then immediately lost it.