The two have not been in the same room together since Khloé gave birth to True. And from their previous conversations on the phone, Kim's stance on the matter remains clear. She wants nothing to do with him, and she wants her sister to want the same, that is until she realizes that Khloé isn't ever going to stop spending time with Tristan — instead, Kim is the one left out of plans. So, Kim turns to the family member with the most experience when it comes to the Kardashian dog house: Scott. She tells him that it feels "like Khloé is living a full double life," which leads Scott to tell his perspective on the matter: Drop it, because it will just pull the actual family apart instead of solving anything.