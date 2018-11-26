For a brief moment, KUWTK goes back to 2003, when Kim has to convince Kendall Jenner that she was once "cool." She does this by telling her younger sister about the two times she took ecstasy. "I did ecstasy once, and I got married. I did ecstasy again, and I made a sex tape," she tells a shocked Kendall, and only mildly surprised Scott. She also recounts one wild night from when she "first started to travel" (were we ever so young?) when she wound up sleeping in the ocean with Paris Hilton on rafts after staying up all night at a foam party in Ibiza. "I still can do crazy things," Kim later says to the camera. "Kendall has no clue. I am not like that anymore, but I still have fun. Don't get it twisted."