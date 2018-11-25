Kendall Jenner Is Shaping Up To Be The Most Relatable Kardashian

When you’ve got four sisters, especially those with the last name Kardashian, it can seem hard to really well, keep up. But Kendall Jenner is proving that all it takes is a little humor, wit, and an all too relatable Instagram caption.
Jenner struck gold with her antics on Friday. She sat courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers games against the Philadelphia 76ers. A fan caught Jenner booing a player during a free throw.
Now, booing a player is no big deal, even when a celeb does it. But booing a player named who your sister is in an off-on relationship with and has a child by is considered a pretty huge deal. This particularly when his name is Tristan Thompson, the internet’s favorite Kardashian partner to roast aside from Kanye West. Khloé even jokingly called her out on it.
“Look at my baby heckler,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork.” True, it didn’t since the Cav’s still won.
Look at my baby heckler ?? I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork https://t.co/u4vvNblQV4— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018
The moment seems like it was all in good fun, though. Following the Cavs victory, Jenner was photographed congratulating Thompson, smiling, and giving him a hug.
Jenner is also the only Kardashian sibling without children. So, for Thanksgiving, instead of showing off any little ones or a partner, Jenner did what any other single person would do: she posted a picture of herself sunbathing with the most hilarious caption ever.
“All my siblings posting their babies and shit and I’m just like,” she wrote underneath the photo, which gives off serious cool aunt vibes.
Jenner, a woman after the internet’s heart.
