Ellen Just Asked Kim Kardashian The Question We've All Wanted To Ask

It’s safe to say that there’s been a lot going on with the Kardashian/Jenner clan in 2018. There have been some downs, like Kanye West’s recent controversy and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, but the upsides have included three adorable new “triplets”: Stormi Webster, Chicago Kardashian West, and True Thompson. Kim Kardashian West appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat about their whirlwind year and answer some of the juicy questions that have been on all of our minds.
Kim gingerly approached the Khloé Kardashian, uh, issue, which is currently being broadcast on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “You have to relive it,” DeGeneres pointed it, to which West replied, “Yeah, and you actually got me blocked by Tristan.” (We saw this play out in last week’s episode of KUWTK.) But West showed some compassion, noting that Thompson is likely not used to having his life play out in the public sphere. “When six months later...it’s rehashed, and everyone is giving their opinion all over again...that is hard, for Khloé and I’m sure, for Tristan.”
Ellen also stated the obvious: “It’s awkward when someone breaks up with somebody and you say you never liked them in the first in the first place, and then they get back together, and you have to be like, ‘Kidding!’” Kim wisely replied that “it is what it is.” Their show, she said, is therapeutic for the family, and they’ve figured out how to make it work.
“How’s Kanye?” asks Ellen, which is exactly what we’ve been wondering since he tweeted about “focusing on being creative.” “He’s good,” replies Kim, and apparently, West is is in full-on dad mode. “He joked that...it would be so much fun to just give up being Kanye West and become DadYe full-time...he really is the best dad,” she said. That is exactly the kind of the Kanye news we needed to hear.
Watch the interview below.
