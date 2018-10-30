Kanye West Declares Himself Uncancelled By Distancing Himself From Donald Trump

Has Kanye West woken up?
Over the weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens claimed that the “Black Skinhead” rapper had designed t-shirts and hats for “Blexit,” an initiative that encourages Black Americans to leave the Democratic party. Calling West her “dear friend and fellow superhero,” the controversial Owens revealed that the logos and colors of the merchandise came from the brain of Yeezy.
Yeezy says… not exactly. On Twitter Tuesday, the self-proclaimed Donald Trump supporter who appeared on stage at Saturday Night Live in a MAGA hat walked back on his bold political statements of the past few months.
“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” he wrote on the social media platform.
“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative,” he added.
Earlier Tuesday, West tweeted what he does believe in, stating on Twitter:
“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.”
“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”
It’s hard not to see the dramatic break between West’s beliefs and that of President Donald Trump, whom West met for lunch at the White House and declared made him “feel like Superman.” Proud “nationalist” Trump has called repeatedly for closed borders and, today, stated he would attempt to move forward with an immigration initiative that would end citizenship to children born in the United States to non-citizens. Trump expressed no interest in limiting gun rights in the wake of shooting massacres like the one over the weekend at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Refinery29 has reached out to West for comment.
