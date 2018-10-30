I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018
I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.