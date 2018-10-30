This constitutional amendment was created to nullify the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1857 decision on Dred Scott v. Sandford, which stated that slave descendants, i.e. Black people, were not American citizens and could never become such. And then at the end of the century, the Supreme Court set up its most important precedent of the citizenship clause with its decision on United States v. Wong Kim Ark. In 1894, Wong Kim Ark, born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrants, was denied entry to the U.S. after returning from a trip abroad. He said he was born in the U.S. and therefore a citizen, while immigration officials argued that he wasn't because of the Chinese Exclusion Act. That policy prohibited the immigration of Chinese nationals and barred them from obtaining citizenship, so the federal government argued that because his parents couldn't become naturalized citizens, birthright citizenship didn't apply to Wong. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled 6-2 in Wong's favor. The decision stated that “the right of citizenship ... is incident to birth in the country.”