At least 11 people were killed and six were injured in Saturday morning’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
The incident is reigniting a national conversation on gun violence and gun control, with many denouncing the brutality of the shooting. Four police officers were among the injured.
The incident was also driven by radical anti-semitic sentiment. The shooter, identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was reportedly heard talking about killing Jews before his arrest.
The victims are being treated at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
For those looking to make their voices heard, voting in this year’s midterm elections is absolutely vital. Similarly, staying informed of the issues, especially on gun violence and gun control, can help people make informed decisions both at the polls and in their advocacy and volunteer work.
Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of resources and organizations taking action to curb mass shootings and to help survivors of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
GoFundMe: A GoFundMe campaign has already cropped up in support of the Tree of Life Synagogue. The description reads, “A Nazi attacked and killed several attendees to a baby’s bris at a Pittsburgh synagogue. This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families.” All proceeds will go directly to the synagogue and the Tree of Life community.
Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS): Originally founded to support Jews fleeing persecution in Russia and Eastern Europe in the last 19th century, HIAS is an international non-profit dedicated to supporting refugees and Jewish communities around the world. HIAS accepts donations and offers volunteer and legal pro-bono opportunities.
Anti-Defamation League: The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is an organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism and all forms of hate by shaping legislation and working with students on inclusion and anti-bullying and bias techniques. The ADL also trains law enforcement officers in combating extremism, terrorism, and hate crimes.
March For Our Lives: March For Our Lives was founded by students and advocates in the aftermath of February's Parkland, Florida high school shooting. The organization raises money to fund intervention programs and gun violence research, advocate for universal background checks, and crack down on gun trafficking, among other initiatives.
Everytown for Gun Safety: Everytown works to end gun violence by supporting stricter gun control measures and getting out the vote. The organization organizes GOTV efforts and fundraises to lobby for stronger gun control.
Southern Poverty Law Center: Based out of Montgomery, Alabama, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a non-profit organization with a mission of fighting hate, teaching tolerance, and seeking justice for victims of discrimination. To do this, the SPLC monitors over 1,600 extremist groups throughout the United States, including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, neo-Confederates, and others. The organization also challenges systemic racism through litigation and helps educators teach inclusiveness in the classroom.
Common Cause: Common Cause is a watchdog organization that promotes election protection, tracks elected officials’ funding and fundraising efforts, advocates for freedom of the press, and works to monitor gerrymandering and unfair redistricting. The organization connects people with their local, state, and federal representatives to ensure constituents’ voices are heard in the lawmaking process.
Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence: The Brady Campaign is working to cut the number of gun deaths in the United States in half by 2025 by advocating for thorough background checks, monitoring gun dealers in the U.S., and educate Americans about the dangers of guns and how to safely use them. The campaign endorses candidates who align with their mission statement and accepts donations year-round.
