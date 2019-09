What You Can Do For Gun Reform If You Don't Know Where To Start

I signed up to phone canvass on a day I was feeling particularly distraught about gun violence. It was the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, there had just been another major school shooting , and yet another unarmed Black man was fatally shot by the NYPD — this time right in my own neighborhood. Like many, I had been too busy, too overwhelmed by the news, and was unaware of what I could realistically do to make a difference beyond tweeting, donating, and informing friends. Then I saw an @Everytown tweet looking for volunteers to spend just one hour a week phone canvassing. They would provide a quick training session, all the information, and I could do it from my home. I felt guided and supported and knew one hour was a commitment I could stick to, so I volunteered right away and encouraged others to do the same.