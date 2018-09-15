Chicago, Stormi & True Are Triplets — Or, At Least, Kim K Says So

Yesterday was an important day for those of us who thrive upon the knowledge that the latest brood of Kardashian-Jenner kids empire are rapidly becoming BFFs.
On Friday, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of her daughter Chicago with Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.
In the caption, she called the girls “the triplets” (with heart emojis, obviously), likely referring to the fact that all three were born within a few months of one another – Chicago in January, Stormi in early February, and True in April. It’s also worth noting that the cousins do look remarkably similar (especially to the untrained eye of anyone who might not spend several hours a day looking at a Kardashian or Jenner’s Instagram feed), so the triplet title is more than appropriate.
Advertisement
In the photo, Chicago wore a black T-shirt and held a My Little Pony doll, True was clad in a floral dress, and Stormi donned a pink onesie with baby-sized Nikes. Kardashian’s Instagram followers were, understandably, pretty into it – the photo received over 5 million likes and thousands of comments saying how adorable it was.
Fortunately for at least 5 million people, this likely isn’t the last time we’ll see a photo of the cousins/triplets spending some quality time together. Kardashian has opened up about raising Chicago, True, and Stormi alongside one another in the already close-knit family.
"The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.”
There is already some proof of that intention -- Stormi and Chicago had an adorable slumber party earlier this week, so it’s probably only a matter of time until True joins them in full.
Here’s hoping the “triplets” get another photoshoot soon.
Advertisement