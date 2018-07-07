The only thing we love more than babies are dogs, so naturally we wondered how Kylie Jenner’s beloved pups would react to baby Stormi Webster. Jenner is a noted dog person; she even made an Instagram account for her two Italian Greyhounds, Norman and Bambi. In a Q&A with her best friend Jordyn Woods, Jenner shared that Norman, a very good boy, is “so protective” of his newest human sibling. “My friend Tiffany brought her dog over,” said Jenner. “And Norman was like, standing by Stormi, growling.” Pets aside, Jenner and Woods also dropped a serious reveal: the two besties are teaming up for a makeup collection.
Advertisement
The BFFs didn’t reveal anything about the collection, other than that it is “coming soon” and we are advised to “stay tuned.” Luckily, Woods knows her way around her makeup: she once contoured Jenner’s face while blindfolded. The pals didn’t spill the beans on what Jordyn Woods for Kylie Cosmetics will entail. If Woods is wearing makeup from her collection in the announcement video, we can expect a seriously gorgeous coral lip gloss, along with some smoky browns and taupe shades.
Jenner isn’t just a baby and pup mom — she also operates her namesake mega brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which earned a cool $386 million in 2017. And Woods isn’t just a quiet celeb bestie: she claps back at haters when she needs to. Woods is also a rising star on the plus-size modeling and fashion design scene; branching out into makeup seems like a natural fit. Last year, Woods told Refinery29 that she “never cared about [cosmetics] until I started to hang out with girls who wore full faces of makeup,” which can only reference Jenner. These two pals are set to take over the world, one perfectly-sculpted eyebrow at a time. Check out the video below.
Advertisement