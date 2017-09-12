Jordyn Woods is really coming into her own. The social media star, Wilhelmina Curve model, and vocal champion of body positivity isn’t just paying lip service to the cause — she’s actually working to change the industry. “I want to have my own lane and do my own things. I wouldn’t change anything [about my life] for the world, but I do think it’s my time to just do me and not live in someone’s shadow,” Woods told Refinery29 back in March. “I don’t necessarily want to be in the spotlight, I just want to be successful in whatever it is I decide to do.”
Now, Woods is finding success in the industry not just as a model, but as designer. Fresh off of her strut down Chromat’s spring 2018 runway, on Monday, she launched her “Love & Legend” collection with Addition Elle (the first of many to come). The 15-piece offering, priced between $42 and $172, was inspired by the ’90s. Think: oversized pieces in wearable silhouettes. Woods’ favorite item is the denim military jacket, which she suggests wearing over leggings or jeans, or over her personal favorite, a bodycon dress. However you chose to style it, though, she wants it to simply reflect your style.
“You should be able to own it and own who you are,” she tells Refinery29, noting it’s important to show body diversity during New York Fashion Week. “We’re all born different. [Beyond] there being a traditional model and plus-size, there’s also short models, tall models, trans models, models of all different colors and races. I feel like everyone's different and needs [a] role model they can look up to, especially in this [political climate].”
She added: “We’re all kind-of against what’s happening, even nature is against us right now so [with] something as simple as getting dressed every day, you should feel like there’s options." And thankfully, Woods has you covered.
