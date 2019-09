Now, Woods is finding success in the industry not just as a model, but as designer. Fresh off of her strut down Chromat’s spring 2018 runway, on Monday, she launched her “Love & Legend” collection with Addition Elle (the first of many to come). The 15-piece offering, priced between $42 and $172, was inspired by the ’90s. Think: oversized pieces in wearable silhouettes. Woods’ favorite item is the denim military jacket , which she suggests wearing over leggings or jeans, or over her personal favorite, a bodycon dress. However you chose to style it, though, she wants it to simply reflect your style.