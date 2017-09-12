“You should be able to own it and own who you are,” she tells Refinery29, noting it’s important to show body diversity during New York Fashion Week. “We’re all born different. [Beyond] there being a traditional model and plus-size, there’s also short models, tall models, trans models, models of all different colors and races. I feel like everyone's different and needs [a] role model they can look up to, especially in this [political climate].”