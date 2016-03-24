"I feel like [my] generation is all about redefining boundaries and beauty," she says. "We live in a time where we’re finally all free; we have social media, where we can express whatever we want. I didn’t realize how much of an impact in this industry being a curve model would make until I got old enough to realize that society has such standards about what 'beautiful' is, and what you have to look like in order to model or be an actress, or do anything, really."



She is, in a way, in awe by this, noting how the average woman was curvier, back in the Marilyn Monroe days. "It’s so awesome that now, it’s almost cool to be a curve model, that the industry is having a plus-size moment," says Woods. "Because what you realize is that most people today aren’t a size zero and we’ve gotten to a point where everyone wants to see what’s real. Realness is coolness."



The notion of having "followers" can definitely feel strange: "Followers are weird," she says. "People treat you differently because they think of you in a higher way. I think it’s very odd that people follow me, for whatever reason." But social media has provided Woods with a stage in which people don't just watch her accomplishments — they feel inspired by them. And while they may have been brought to her via a love/obsession/admiration for Kylie Jenner (and presumably her entire family), they've come to realize that there's something refreshing about Woods' mission and honesty. "The fact that I can be considered a model and not be a size zero is awesome," she says. "I even get comments on my Instagram saying things like, ‘If she can be a model, I can be a model’ — and that’s true."