You just walked in H&M’s awesomely inclusive Paris Fashion Week show — how was that?

“H&M was so honest about including so much diversity, and letting people know that there’s really not only one kind of beauty. It was one of those moments where I gave myself a big pat on the back. I was in a show with Pat Cleveland, Jourdan Dunn, Natasha Vodianova, Amber Valetta — iconic girls. To be among those women, and to have them pull me aside backstage and say, ‘I’m so proud of you’ — it was amazing. Amber and I are BFFs now; we met at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, then saw each other a few days later in Paris.”



Now that you’ve walked in a PFW show, what sorts of gigs do you want to do next?

“Givenchy! Riccardo [Tisci], I’m here for you, baby! (laughs) Also, Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, and Narciso Rodriguez. Imagine a curvy girl in all five of those designers — it would be perfect.”



What other sorts of opportunities are you gunning for?

“I would also love to shoot for American Vogue. I’d love a hair and makeup campaign — no plus-size model has ever done it. I’m always told, ‘Oh, from the shoulders up, you don’t look plus-size, so you should actually do beauty.’ But what if I did actually look plus-size from the shoulders up? I should still be doing beauty. I should still be having hair campaigns — it shouldn’t matter.”



Do you expect to see more non-sample-sized models on the runway come spring 2017?

"Designers are really reluctant to cast girls my size. They’re making each dress custom, and they’re making them so quickly, using sample-sizes. It’s a cookie-cutter thing. All of a sudden, if you put a size-14 girl in a show, it’s like, ‘Oh crap, we have to really, really make something custom.’ It’s a logistical thing, and a time thing.”



Has your Sports Illustrated cover changed your life at all?

“Oh my god. People are like, ‘What do you want?!’ I can have anything I want — models know the power of being on Sports Illustrated. I’m still pinching myself. That was a milestone. But the only pressure I feel is to continue to change the lives of young girls, and to do it in a respectful way.”



How so?

“I don’t show ‘nip’ and ‘bush,’ I don’t do drugs, and I waited until I was married to have sex. For me, the pressure lies in making young women understand, ‘You don’t have to be perfect! There is no such thing as perfect!’ There’s much pressure — so many young girls are cutting their wrists, they’re bulimic, they’re anorexic. I wanted to kill myself when I was in school because I thought I was too fat or too stupid; I was diagnosed with dyslexia! If there were more people talking about having dyslexia, or things like having cellulite; having your thighs rub, jiggle, and chafe, feeling fat your whole lives — that’s what would change young America.



“If I’m the frontrunner of what size diversity is, that means I really need to go into the lives and the homes of these young girls and change their minds. That’s why I really want a TV show; The Ashley Graham Show.”